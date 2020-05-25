Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu Government Issues SOPs For Passengers As Flight Services Resume

As domestic flights are set to resume from May 25, the Tamil Nadu government has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for passengers coming to the state. According to the SOPs, all passengers who will be coming in the state will have to register for a pass on the government portal. Without the pass, passengers will not be allowed to exit the airport. Further, while registering for the pass, the passengers will also have to sign a health declaration.

The SOPs further stated that there will be a queue to maintain social distancing, and all the luggage will be disinfected. Along with it, all the passengers will have to go through the thermal scanner for temperature checks. All the officials will be wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). Along with other general guidelines, the SOPs stated that the MoCA protocols will be in place for quarantine.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry, Tamil Nadu has reported 15,512 cases of Coronavirus till now, out of which 7,491 people have been recovered. Further, 103 people have succumbed to the infection.

Read: AAI issues full guidelines before flights resume on May 25; SOP for passengers & crew here

Dometic flight services to resume

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced that domestic flights will recommence in a calibrated manner from May 25 onwards. He had stated that all airports and air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations from Monday onwards. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) then issued a detailed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to all its airports. The Minister also announced that there will be a new fare structure to keep flight travel affordable. Meanwhile, several states have issued their own SOPs for the returnees. Some states have made 14-days quarantine mandatory, while some states have 48-hours institutional mandatory quarantine for the returnees.

Read: MHA issues SOPs for Indians stranded abroad; fresh guidelines announced

COVID-19 in India

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 1,318,68, including 73,560 active cases. While 3,867 deaths have been reported overall, around 544,41 people have been cured/discharged, and one person has been migrated.

Read: Here's all you need to know before boarding your flights: Airport guidelines, states' SOPs

Read: Manipur CM makes quarantine mandatory for all returnees, says violators will be jailed