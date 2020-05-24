MHA Issues SOPs For Indians Stranded Abroad; Fresh Guidelines Announced

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday issued fresh Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the movement of Indian nationals stranded abroad, who are willing to return to India. A similar SOP was also issued by the government for those who are stranded in India and desire to travel abroad.

SOP for Indians stranded abroad

-The Indians stranded will have to register themselves with the Indian Missions in the country where they are stranded, along with necessary details as prescribed by MEA.

-They will travel to India by non-scheduled commercial flights as allowed by the department of Military of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and - ships as allowed by the department of military Affairs, Ministry of Shipping. Only those crew and staff, who are tested COVID-19 negative will be allowed to operate these flights/ships.

-Priority will be given to compelling cases in distress, including migrant workers/labourers who have been laid off, short term visa holders faced with the expiry of visas, persons with medical emergency/pregnant women/elderly, those required to return India due to death of family member and students.

-Cost of travel will be borne by travellers.

-MEA will designate state/UT wise nodal officers, who will co-ordinate with the nodal officers designated for this purpose by the respective states/UTs.

-MEA will display with at least two days notice the schedule (day, place and time of arrival) of the incoming flight/ship on their online digital platform.

READ: Centre issues guidelines for international air & ship travel; 23,475 returnees till date

READ: Domestic flights to resume, here are every state's SOPs & Centre's guidelines for flyers

Meanwhile, India is also carrying out ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ to repatriate its citizens from abroad. The mission is currently in its second phase, which began on May 16 and is scheduled to end June 13. The first phase of the exercise was held from May 7-14.

READ: 'Virus spreading rapidly,' says Maha CM Thackeray seeking time to resume domestic flights

READ: Coronavirus Live Updates: Domestic & intl travel guidelines issued; cases at 1,31,868