Coronavirus: Telangana Cabinet To Meet On April 19 To Discuss Lockdown Easing

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi had opined about easing the lockdown norms from April 20 after analysing the situation on ground with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Telangana state cabinet has decided to hold a meeting on April 19 to discuss the prevailing situation in the state. The meet will be held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan. The agenda of the meet is likely to be whether concessions can be given after April 20 in some areas besides discussing issues such as measures taken to control the pandemic.

READ | Coronavirus Hotspot Districts In Telangana: Here Are The Areas That Are Sealed

READ | Telangana Police To Sought Strict Action Against Those Who Attack Healthcare Officials

According to a media bulletin on Thursday by the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare in Telangana, "50 coronavirus positive cases reported today with 68 Patients cured or discharged and no deaths have occurred."

As of April 16, the total active COVID-19 positive patients isolated and being treated in the state are 496. While 186 patients have been cured or discharged, 18 have succumbed to the infection in the state, the media bulletin read. Hyderabad had the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 213 confirmed infections.

Telangana CM had earlier said that as per the guidelines issued by the Centre, lockdown in the state would continue till April 20. He added that later, based on the circumstances prevailing then, changes would be made.

The state has also identified 8 hotspot areas which are Hyderabad, Nizamabad, Warangal Urban, Ranga Reddy, Jogulamaba Gadwal, Medchal Malkajgiri, Karimnagar and Nirmal.

READ | CM K Chandrashekar Rao Says Telangana Is Prepared To Treat Any Number Of COVID-19 Cases

READ | Telangana: Dinesh Gupta Cycles The Streets Of Hyderabad To Spread Awareness On Coronavirus

On April 14, PM Modi announced the extension of lockdown till May 3 as the nation witnessed an alarming swell in the number of COVID-19 cases across the country which are constantly rising by the hour. A total of 12,758 cases have been reported as on April 17, of which 420 have died due to the virus. While 10,824 are still active cases, 1514 patients have been cured and discharged, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

(With ANI inputs)