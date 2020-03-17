PM Modi Backs Continuation Of Parliament; Expresses Regret Over MPs Seeking Curtailment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said Parliament will not be curtailed and will run till April 3 as per the schedule. Addressing the BJP's Parliamentary party meeting, he expressed disappointment over messages by some MPs asking for curtailment of the ongoing session due to coronavirus outbreak. He also asked the Parliamentarians to visit their respective constituencies to make people aware of the disease.

'We are representatives of the 130 crore people of India'

The Prime Minister said, "We are representatives of the 130 crore people of the country." The second part of the budget session of Parliament is underway and is scheduled to continue till April 3. However, several MPs have been demanding a curtailment of the ongoing budget session in the wake of the outbreak.

Speaking to reporters, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, "In the meeting today, Prime Minister appreciated the efforts of doctors, nurses and those working at seaports and airports. He also appreciated the role of electronic and print media for spreading awareness about COVID-19."

At the meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted others with 'Namaste' instead of shaking hands during the meeting. While Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan made a presentation on COVID-19 during the meeting. The leaders were allowed to enter the meeting after undergoing thermal screening.

PM Modi on Monday launched a social media campaign seeking technology-driven innovative ideas from people to contain the spread of COVID-19. He also said that ideas adopted for implementation will be duly rewarded.

Number of confirmed cases in India rise to 126

India on Tuesday reported third death due to novel coronavirus as a 64-year-old patient with COVID-19 infection passed away in Mumbai. The resident of Ghatkopar was the first victim of coronavirus infection in Maharashtra which has reported 39 COVID-19 cases so far, highest in the country. The total number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India has reached 126, according to the Ministry of Health.

