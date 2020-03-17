'PM Modi Appreciated Positive Campaign By Media Against COVID-19,' Says Pralhad Joshi

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday addressed the media and spoke about the matters discussed in the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting. The Minister also informed about Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciating the role played by the print and electronic media in spreading awareness about Coronavirus.

"In BJP's parliamentary meeting that was held today, Dr Harsh Vardhan informed the MPs about the steps taken by Centre and State government to stop the spread of the virus. PM Modi appreciated the efforts of doctors, nurses and those working at seaports and airports. He also appreciated the role of electronic and print media for its role in spreading awareness about COVID-19. The Prime Minister also appealed the members to spread awareness about precautions against Coronavirus in their respective regions," the Parliamentary Affairs Minister said.

Coronavirus in India

According to the latest figures available on Tuesday, the total number of positive cases of Coronavirus in India has soared up to 126 as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Three deaths have been reported in Kalaburagi, Maharashtra, and West Delhi respectively. India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15.

Moreover, the Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. The government is also monitoring all suspected cases and has issued preventive advisories.

Taking into consideration the rising number of Coronavirus cases, the Central Government on March 14 decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster." The government has also decided to go into a partial lockdown as it ordered the shut down of all educational institutions, places of social gatherings like swimming pools, spas, gyms, museums, and cultural centres.

