'COVAXIN Effective On UK-variant Strain; Neutralisation Activity Observed': ICMR Report

On Wednesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) study conducted over Covaxin shows a comparable neutralization activity of the vaccinated individuals against UK-variant strain. COVAXIN, which is an indigenous COVID-19 vaccine by Bharat Biotech, is developed in collaboration with the ICMR and National Institute of Virology (NIV).

In a major breakthrough for India, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on January 2, announced that its Pune-based lab - National Institute of virology (NIV) has successfully isolated and cultured the UK strain of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) from the UK arrivals. Stating that India was the first to isolate the strain of UK variant of COVID-19, ICMR said that vero cell lines were used by the ICMR scientists to culture the UK-variant of the virus. As of date, 29 people have tested positive for the new COVID-19 UK strain.

Earlier while speaking to Republic TV, on the safety of COVAXIN ICMR Chief Dr Balram Bhargava said that Bharat Biotech vaccine may have an advantage over other vaccines.

Talking about COVAXIN's safety, he added, "The SEC group met twice and they have taken all the science into consideration. Phase-1, Phase-2 data is also available, I would not like to comment on them. Bharat Biotech vaccine may have an advantage over other vaccines because it is targetting the whole thing. If there is a target of 1000 points, it is targetting all 1000 points while other vaccines are targetting 2 points or three points".

On January 3, Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) announced that the vaccines of Serum Institue of India (Covishield) and Bharat Biotech (Covaxin) have been granted permission for restricted use in an emergency situation.

