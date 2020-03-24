COVID-19: '20,864 Samples Tested, 482 Found Positive To Date, ICMR's Latest Update

As per the latest reports of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 20,864 samples have been tested as of March 24, 10 am for the novel Coronavirus. Out of these samples, 482 individuals have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. Apart from the latest update on testing, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has also placed emphasis on the need for strictly implementing social-distancing stating that this would reduce the overall expected number of cases of the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

Read: Here's How Much ICMR Says Social Distancing Could Reduce India's Overall Coronavirus Cases

"Strictly-implemented social distancing measures, such as home quarantine of symptomatic and suspected cases, will reduce the overall expected number of cases by 62 per cent and the peak number of cases by 89 per cent, thus flattening the curve and providing more opportunities for interventions," the ICMR said.

Read: Here's What ICMR Says About Hydroxy-Chloroquine - The Drug It Recommended For Coronavirus

ICMR recommends Hydroxy-Chloroquine

Amid rising Coronavirus cases in the country, the national task force for COVID-19 constituted by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) has recommended hydroxy-chloroquine as a preventive medication for a high-risk population. The ICMR further said that the hydroxy-chloroquine must be used by healthcare workers involved in the care of suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases and the asymptomatic household contacts of lab-confirmed cases. The protocol recommended by the National Task Force has been approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) for restricted use in emergency situations.

Read: Subramanian Swamy Makes Big Statement About Timing Of Coronavirus Hitting India

Read: COVID-19: Dr Hemant Thakkar Busts Myth About Hydroxychloroquine Being Anti-malarial