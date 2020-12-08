COVID-19: 6 Vaccines In Clinical Trial Stages In India, Some May Get Licensed In Few Weeks

As India nears a major breakthrough in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Union Health Ministry has informed that some of the vaccine candidates 'may get licensed' in the next few weeks. The development comes as three pharmaceutical companies have already applied for the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for their COVID-19 vaccines. As per PTI, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) is set to review the applications of the Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech and Pfizer-BioNtech on Wednesday.

In a briefing on Tuesday, the Health Ministry also apprised of the various stages of trials of the vaccine candidates. Six vaccine candidates are in clinical trial stages, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhusan said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has interacted with all the manufacturers. As per the latest information from the Health Ministry, these are the various stages that the vaccine candidates are presently in:

Vaccine name Manufacturer Stage Covishield SII-Oxford Phase II/III Covaxin Bharat Biotech Phase III ZyCoV-D Cadila Healthcare Ltd Phase II Sputnik V Dr. Reddy's lab Phase III to start next week NVX-CoV2373 SII Phase III under consideration Recombinant Protein Antigen Biological E Ltd Clinical trials (Phase I and II) to start HGCO 19 Genova Clinical trials to start Inactivated rabies vector platform Bharat Biotech Pre-clinical

Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech have applied to Emergency Use Approval. PM has interacted with all vaccine manufactures and scientists. 6 vaccine candidates in clinical trial stage in India: Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/OSoWm8WyfX — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2020

READ | Inside Details Of PM's All-party COVID Meet; Concern Expressed Over High-infection States

Moreover, the Health Ministry also highlighted that there are around 2.39 lakh vaccinators across the country, out of which, only 1.54 lakh are expected to be used for COVID-19 vaccination. "COVID-19 vaccination drive to have minimal impact on routine health services including routine immunisation," Bhushan said on Tuesday. The Centre has also directed states to chalk out the immunisation plan once the vaccine is available. On the storage facility, the Health Ministry has stated that the current cold chain capacity is enough for the COVID-19 vaccine required for first 3 crore health workers and front line workers.

READ | Country Will Not Have To Wait Too Long For COVID-19 Vaccine: PM Modi

PM Modi briefs political parties

On Friday, PM Modi had chaired an all-party meeting with leaders of various political factions in the presence of top Union Ministers to discuss the COVID-19 situation. peaking about the Covid vaccine in his closing remarks, PM Modi said that he addressed the matter with the Chief Ministers of various states and also the scientists. The Prime Minister said that the Indian scientists are "very confident" about succeeding in their endeavour of making 'Made in India' vaccines.

READ | PM Modi Announces 'Covin' Software For Covid Vaccine Information & Tracking In India

"The whole world is looking upon India for safe and affordable COVID-19 vaccine. I visited Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Pune to review the vaccine manufacturing in the country. Our manufacturers are closely working with ICMR, Department of Biotechnology and other global players. One thing about which you can be assured is that we are ready," PM Modi had said. "The Centre is in talks with State governments over the price of vaccine and decision regarding it will be taken keeping public health as the topmost priority," he added.

READ | Bharat Biotech Seeks Emergency Authorization Of Covaxin; CDSCO To Review Applications Soon