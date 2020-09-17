Maharashtra: Active COVID-19 Cases In The State Touch 3 Lakh, Death Toll Past 31,000

With 24,619 new cases in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra's tally of confirmed Coronavirus cases touched 11,45,840 on Thursday, a day after crossing the 11 lakh mark.

Meanwhile, the number of recovered patients rose by a whopping 19,522, taking the tally of recovered cases to 8,12,354. The recovery rate in the state has dipped to 70.90%, as against the national average of 78.64%.

The state's COVID-19 death toll reached 31,351 after 398 patients succumbed to the highly infectious respiratory disease. The case fatality rate stands at 2.74%, while that of India's is 1.62%.

Out of the 468 deaths reported, 286 are from the last 48 hours and 77 are from last week. Rest 105 deaths are from the period before last week. Out of these 105 deaths, 36 occurred in Pune Municipal Corporation, 30 in Pune, 13 in Pimpri Chinchwad, 4 in Aurangabad, 4 in Kolhapur, 3 in Ahmednagar, 3 in Nanded, 2 in Raigad, 2 in Sangli, 2 in Thane, 1 in Amravati, 1 in Jalgaon, 1 in Jalna, 1 in Nashik, 1 in Satara and 1 in Wardha.

As of September 17, there are 3,01,752 active cases in Maharashtra, the highest of any other State in the country.

Currently, 17,70,748 people are under home quarantine and 36,827 people in institutional quarantine. Out of 56,04,890 laboratory samples, 11,45,840 have been tested positive (20.44%) for COVID-19 till date.

Amid the surge in infections, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has announced the 'My family-My Responsibility' campaign with an aim to motivate maximum number of people to adopt a new lifestyle for effective COVID control.

Thackeray said the crisis is likely to become more severe in the coming days as the state continues to be the worst-affected due to the viral disease with more than one million COVID-19 cases. He also urged people to follow all social distancing norms to control the virus spread.

Situation in key districts

India's auto and educational hub, Pune, has reported the highest number of active Coronavirus cases of 81,540. So far, 5,059 people have died while 1,62,914 have recovered in the district. In total, the district has reported 2,49,513 cases.

Fears have risen over fresh infection spurt in Maharashtra's densely populated urban clusters like Mumbai and Thane, having reported 1,78,385 (+2411) and 1,64,957 (+2203) respectively. Among other urban districts, Palghar has 32,555 cases while Nagpur has 58,003.

