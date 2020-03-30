Anupam Kher Shares Evocative Poem On Life Amid Coronavirus Crisis & Lockdown

Bollywood veteran Anupam Kher on Monday shared an evocative poem on life at the time of a health crisis situation. Taking to Twitter, he shared a short poem in Hindi that roughly translates to "Quiet city, every person has become a prisoner in the township. Today, life is expensive, and the wealth has become cheaper."

India under lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight of March 25 to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they were earlier under curfew or not.

Further, India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar.

The Coronavirus crisis

As of date, India has reported over 1,000 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Out of all the states, Kerala and Maharashtra have reported the most in the country. Meanwhile, over 27 people have died so far due to the deadly virus.

Presently, there are around 721,412 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of around 33,956 people. Meanwhile, around 151,004 people have reportedly recovered. The US is at the top of the charts with respect to Coronavirus cases, with over 1.2 lakh infected.

