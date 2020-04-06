COVID-19: Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust Donates Rs 11 Lakhs To PM-CARES Fund

As the entire country continues to battle the Coronavirus pandemic, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust, which has been set to look after the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, has donated Rs 11 lakhs to the PM-CARES Fund. Several individuals, industrialists, celebrities, politicians, and athletes across the country have come forth to donate to the fund in an attempt to combat the Coronavirus and its subsequent crisis due to the lockdown. So far, 109 deaths due to the Coronavirus have been reported in the country.

READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan Contribute To PM CARES & Maha CMRF To Combat COVID-19

Celebrities pitch in

Eminent personalities such as Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Sabyasachi, and Badshah have pledged a donation to the PM CARES fund. Moreover, several corporates such as the Tata Group have pledged crores of rupees for this new fund. The staff of the Supreme Court has donated three days' salary to PM CARES.

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's Confirmed Cases Cross 4000-mark; 109 Deaths Confirmed

Earlier on April 3, Union Home Minister Amit Shah revealed that the staff of MHA, Central Police Organizations and 6 Union Territories had decided to contribute approximately Rs.89 crore to the PM CARES fund. They will be donating one day's salary. Shah expressed his gratitude to all the aforesaid individuals.

Meanwhile, employees of the Ministry of Defence have also pledged to contribute their one day salary to the recently launched PM-CARES Fund which is estimated to mobilise around Rs 500 crore. The proposal for the same was approved by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday. PM Modi has urged Indians to donate generously to the Fund in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

READ | Ishant Sharma Follows Skipper Virat Kohli, Donates Undisclosed Amount To PM CARES Fund

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, 3666 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) - 291 have been discharged and Maharashtra reported the highest at 690. 109 deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries. The Prime Minister has issued a 21-day countrywide lockdown starting from 23 March to April 15 and the Finance Minister has announced a Rs 1.7 lakh crore package under the 'PM Gareeb Kalyan Scheme'.

READ | 'Foreign-based Individuals, Organizations Can Donate To PM CARES': Govt Sources