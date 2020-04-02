Ishant Sharma Follows Skipper Virat Kohli, Donates Undisclosed Amount To PM CARES Fund

Ishant Sharma has come forward for a noble cause as India and the world continue to fight the deadly COVID-19. While Ishant's Indian team-mates as well as seniors like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Gautam Gambhir, Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, etc. have come forward and have made significant contributions as well. Even the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has also contributed a sum of Rs.21 crores.

READ: Rohit Sharma trolls Rishabh Pant after openly challenging him for six-hitting competition

'All of us stand together': Ishant Sharma

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the veteran pacer wrote that in the light of the current COVID-19 crisis, he and his better half Pratima Singh are humbled to contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PM CARES Fund. The tall pacer also mentioned that all of us need to stand together in battling the global pandemic. The 2013 Champions Trophy winner concluded by saying that he and his spouse have done their part and requested the public to do the same as small donations make a big difference.

In the light of the current #COVID-19 Crisis, @PratimaSinghBB and I are humbled to contribute to the #PMCARES fund! All of us stand together in battling the global pandemic! We did our part and request you to do the same. Small donations make a big difference! #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/7BZigSNWa5 — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) April 2, 2020

Ishant Sharma will be representing Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020. They had finished third last season and will be hoping to lift the trophy this time around. Coming back to the tournament, it has been postponed to April 15 from March 29 due to COVID-19 fear.

READ: David Warner wins hearts after calling SRH his 'Indian family' in nostalgic tweet

Stakeholders looking at the September-November window for IPL 2020

According to reports, the stakeholders are looking at the September-November window later this year to make the IPL 2020 season happen. The organisers are keen on having a go at this plan even if it’s a short season without foreign players.

As per a leading media network, the source said that either way, one thing remains clear. The source added that the IPL 2020 takes precedence whenever the markets open. That’s because the IPL 2020 remains the elephant in the room rather than the BCCI forcing it.

If IPL 2020 indeed takes place without overseas players, there are fears that the tournament may lose its charm. According to a BCCI official, it would be exactly like another Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy if the foreign cricketers don’t play their trade-in IPL 2020. However, the IPL officials are still optimistic and are hopeful that the presence of top India stars at the IPL 2020 will be enough to attract the fans to the stadiums.

READ: Gautam Gambhir draws 'From 2011 WC final to COVID-19 relief' reactions on Twitter

READ: Sport can play huge role in uplifting world from effects of pandemic: Eoin Morgan