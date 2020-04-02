'Foreign-based Individuals, Organizations Can Donate To PM CARES': Govt Sources

Donations to the recently launched PM CARES fund from "individuals and organizations that are based in foreign countries" will be accepted, government sources have clarified amid confusion over foreign contributions to such trusts. Sources told ANI that such donations are consistent with India’s policy with respect to Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) and the Fund has received foreign contributions as a public trust since 2011.

READ | Kareena Kapoor & Pataudi Family Pledge Donation To PM CARES Fund As India Battles COVID-19

The clarification comes a day after the Centre decided to set aside its long-held policy of not accepting foreign aid in case of calamities and disasters, to allow contributions from abroad to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. India has consistently declined foreign aid following natural calamities for over a decade.

READ | COVID-19: Satya Nadella’s Wife Donates Rs 2 Cr Each To PM CARES & Telangana CM Fund

Sources referred to a statement made by Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, way back on August 22, 2018, that said: "In line with the existing policy, the Government is committed to meeting requirements for relief and rehabilitation through domestic efforts. Contributions to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and the Chief Minister's Relief Fund from NRIs, PIOs (Persons of Indian Origin) and international entities such as foundations would, however, be welcome."

That statement was made in the wake of the devastating 2018 Kerala floods. A controversy had erupted over the acceptance of foreign donations towards the state’s relief and rehabilitation operations after the Centre declined the UAE's offer to assist Kerala.

READ | COVID-19: Lakshmi Mittal Announces Contribution Of Rs 100 Cr To PM CARES Fund

PM CARES Fund

With India battling the Coronavirus pandemic which has rattled the global economy and put nearly a third of mankind in some form of a lockdown, PM Narendra Modi has set up a charitable trust — PM CARES — where citizens, corporates, organisations and just about anyone else can contribute funds towards the relief effort. The PM is the Chairman of this trust. Other members of the trust include Defence Minister, Finance Minister, and Home Minister.

(With ANI inputs) (PTI photo)

READ | COVID-19: Indian Companies Support Coronavirus Fight; Make Big Pledges To PM CARES Fund