'Over 1.9 Lakh Tests For COVID-19 Conducted, 8,312 Cases Positive': ICMR

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Sunday said that it has conducted a total of 1,95,748 tests for Coronavirus as on April 12. "A total of 1,95,748 samples from 1,81,028 individuals have been tested as on April 12, 2020, 9 PM," ICMR said in a statement. The statement added that on Sunday till 9 PM, 15,583 samples were reported out of which 544 were positive for SARS-CoV-2.

'8,312 individuals have been confirmed positive...'

Earlier on Sunday, the top health research body said that no vaccine has yet been developed for the treatment of Coronavirus. However, over 40 vaccines are under various stages of development but none have reached the final stage. Speaking to media, Dr Manoj Murhekar of ICMR said, "More than 40 vaccines are under development but none have reached the next stage. As of now, there is no vaccine."

'5,000 coaches are being converted'

Health Ministry’s Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said that the government was expanding the COVID-19 testing capacity in state-run as well as private medical colleges.

“We are working on an urgent basis to expand the capacity for COVID-19 testing in government and private medical colleges across the country. Fourteen mentor institutes, including the AIIMS and NIMHANS, have been identified to mentor the medical colleges and expand the coronavirus testing capacity,” Agarwal added.

READ | Maha govt cancels 2nd semester exams for Class 9 & 11; scraps last board exam of Class 10

READ | Punjab CM: 'ASI Harjeet Singh successfully undergoes surgery to repair his severed wrist'

The Health Ministry also informed that 20,000 train coaches will be converted into isolation wards. "In the first phase, 5,000 coaches are being converted," Agarwal said. According to government spokesperson KS Dhatwalia, the Group of Ministers (GoM) has approved the release of hydroxychloroquine to 13 countries after an assessment of stocks.

With 918 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 31 deaths, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Sunday climbed to 8447, including 764 cured and discharged, 1 migrated and 273 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

READ | Jharkhand: Ranchi locals defy lockdown to allegedly protest 'burial of COVID-19 patient'

READ | UK PM Boris Johnson discharged from hospital: Downing Street spokesperson

(With agency inputs)