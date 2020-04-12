India's Covid Toll At 273 & Cases At 8,356 After Day Comprising 1/10th Of Total Testing

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed the 8,000 mark, as per the union ministry of Health and Family Welfare. According to the latest update, the number of total cases in the country has climbed to 8,356, while the latest death toll stands at 273.

Almost 1.8 lakh tests conducted

On Saturday evening, the Indian Council for Medical Research has put out data saying that there had been 1.79 lakh tests conducted till 9 pm that night, of which 7703 people had tested positive, with 17 thousand of those tests, or roughly one-tenth being conducted on that day itself.

Here is the state-wise breakdown, as per the Health Ministry:

The country currently is in a 21 day lockdown period that was announced by PM Modi on March 24 and on Saturday, PM Modi met with the Chief Ministers of all states via videoconference in order to assess the situation and take a decision regarding the extension of a lockdown. Multiple states such as Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Maharashtra have already announced an extension till April 30.

During the meeting on Saturday, PM stressed that the next three-four weeks will be critical to determine the impact of steps taken till now to curb the spread of the virus. He suggested specific measures for agriculture and allied sector including modification of APMC (Agricultural Produce Market Committee) laws to facilitate the sale of farm produce. Such steps will help farmers sell products at their doorstep, PM said.

According to a government statement, the PM categorically assured that India has adequate supplies of essential medicines and said that measures are being taken to ensure the availability of protective gear and critical equipment for all front-line workers. He also gave a stern message against black marketing and hoarding.

