The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

India's Covid Toll At 273 & Cases At 8,356 After Day Comprising 1/10th Of Total Testing

General News

According to the latest update from the Health Ministry, the number of total cases in the country has climbed to 8,356, while the death toll stands at 273

Written By Devarshi mankad | Mumbai | Updated On:
COVID-19

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed the 8,000 mark, as per the union ministry of Health and Family Welfare. According to the latest update, the number of total cases in the country has climbed to 8,356, while the latest death toll stands at 273.

READ: 'Jaan Bhi Aur Jahan Bhi': PM Modi Shares New Mantra With Chief Ministers On COVID-19 Fight

Almost 1.8 lakh tests conducted

On Saturday evening, the Indian Council for Medical Research has put out data saying that there had been 1.79 lakh tests conducted till 9 pm that night, of which 7703 people had tested positive, with 17 thousand of those tests, or roughly one-tenth being conducted on that day itself.

Here is the state-wise breakdown, as per the Health Ministry:

READ: PM Instructs Ministries To Resume Operations From 13 Apr With Restricted Staff: Sources

The country currently is in a 21 day lockdown period that was announced by PM Modi on March 24 and on Saturday, PM Modi met with the Chief Ministers of all states via videoconference in order to assess the situation and take a decision regarding the extension of a lockdown. Multiple states such as Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Maharashtra have already announced an extension till April 30. 

READ: 5 St Stephens Hospital Staff Move Delhi HC Against Their Sacking During Coronavirus Outbreak

During the meeting on Saturday, PM stressed that the next three-four weeks will be critical to determine the impact of steps taken till now to curb the spread of the virus. He suggested specific measures for agriculture and allied sector including modification of APMC (Agricultural Produce Market Committee) laws to facilitate the sale of farm produce. Such steps will help farmers sell products at their doorstep, PM said.

According to a government statement, the PM categorically assured that India has adequate supplies of essential medicines and said that measures are being taken to ensure the availability of protective gear and critical equipment for all front-line workers. He also gave a stern message against black marketing and hoarding.

READ: Karnataka Minister And His Wife Wife Lauded For Cleaning Roads Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

 

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Imran khan
PAK PM'S 'ONE & HALF MEN' STATEMENT
RJD
RJD SHAMES NITISH GOVT
will
BHUTIA ON BECOMING AIFF PREZ
Ducks swim in a pool
DUCKS' DILEMMA
COVID-19
WHO CHIEF COMMENDS HEALTH WORKERS
Book My Show
#UNINSTALLBOOKMYSHOW ON TWITTER