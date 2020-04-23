India's One-third Covid-19 Cases Reported From 3 Major Cities: Reports

The Coronavirus cases in the country are increasing at an alarming rate, as per the latest data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive Coronavirus cases across the country increased to over 21,393, including 16,454 active cases of the virus. So far, 4,257 patients are cured/discharged while 681 deaths have been recorded.

Three cities account to one-third of COVID-19 cases

According to a survey report, three cities account for one-third of the Coronavirus cases in India. The first city is Mumbai with 3,451 cases and is considered as the worst-hit city in the country. The second city is Delhi with reported 2,272 cases and Ahmedabad is on the third spot with 1,378 cases. This means that 35.5% of all patients in the country can be traced to just these three cities.

12 Districts account to 50.8% as per Ministry data

According to the Health ministry’s data, 12 districts across eight states – Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Indore, Pune, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Thane, Surat, Chennai, Bhopal, Agra and Jodhpur, account for 50.8% of all 17,250 COVID-19 positive cases for which district is known. The remaining 1,080 cases are people who have been found positive from Tablighi Jamaat members who were quarantined in Delhi. They have not been classified into any specific district. According to this data, the pandemic has now spread to 58.3% of the country’s 731 districts. There are 222 districts with up to 10 cases, 66 districts with 11-20 cases, 42 districts with 21-30 cases, and 96 districts with more than 30 cases.

COVID-19 cases growth rate on rise

According to the average data analysed for states with regards to the confirmed Coronavirus cases, the growth rate is on the rise in the last few days. However, the number of cases has been doubling every 10 days instead of every three days — which would have been the situation before the lockdown, according to mathematical modelling posted by Shamika Ravi, a senior fellow at Brookings Institute, India centre, and a former member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council.

#DailyUpdate #Covid19India

As total Confirmed cases grow in India, Active cases are growing at 6.8% - so doubling every 10 days. pic.twitter.com/sOCIyVgdIO — Prof Shamika Ravi (@ShamikaRavi) April 22, 2020

