PM Modi Assures Irish PM Varadkar: 'Will Jointly Address COVID-19 Challenges'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation on April 22 with his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar to discuss the challenges of coronavirus pandemic. Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi said that both countries share “similar approaches” on several international issues and will further strengthen the partnership to jointly address the challenges.

Discussed COVID-19 pandemic with Ireland’s PM, Mr. @LeoVaradkar. India and Ireland share similar approaches on many global issues. We will work together to further strengthen our partnership in health, science & technology, to jointly address challenges of the post-COVID world. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2020

'Enormous contribution'

PM Modi has been holding a series of discussion with world leaders over phone calls to exchange views over the ongoing crisis and way to tackle the situation. Following the call between the two leaders, Varadkar said that they have agreed for deeper cooperation in pharma and medicine sectors. The Irish Prime Minister also said that he has thanked PM Modi for India’s contribution to the country’s health service through its staff.

Spoke to PM of India Narendra Modi this morning on impact of Covid19 on India & Ireland. We agreed efforts for deeper cooperation given our strong pharma & medicine sectors. I also thanked PM Modi for enormous contribution of Indian staff to Irish health service #FlattenTheCurve pic.twitter.com/5O6BZUBYOh — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) April 22, 2020

India has assured its friendly neighbours and allies of cooperation and has continued assisting foreign nations in a show of solidarity. Recently, India contributed towards medical supplies for Mauritius which reached the island nation on April 15. It also sent a rapid response team to Kuwait comprising 15 Indian doctors and health care professionals to provide medical assistance in testing.

