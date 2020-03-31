'What A Hit, Hitman': Netizens Hail Rohit Sharma For His Donation To Combat COVID-19

Team India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma on Tuesday joined the bandwagon of heroes contributing to several relief funds in an effort to combat the novel Coronavirus. Following the likes of Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar, the Indian opener made an all-round donation of Rs 80 lakhs - Rs 45 lakhs to PM-CARES, Rs 25 lakhs to Maharashtra CM's relief fund, Rs 5 lakhs to Feeding India and Rs 5 lakhs for the welfare of street dogs. Taking to Twitter, Rohit Sharma said it was the responsibility of the people to ensure that the country recovers from the pandemic and that it should be done collectively.

Soon after he announced his donation, fans across social media hailed the batsman for his support to the relief fund. Here are some of the reactions:

BCCI donates Rs 51 crores as pledged

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has contributed a sum of Rs. 51 Crores to the PM-CARES Fund which is an initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in order to combat the deadly COVID-19 which has spread its tentacles all over the world. Meanwhile, former Indian skipper and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has pledged to distribute rice worth Rs 50 lakh while Gautam Gambhir, Sachin Tendulkar (Rs. 50 lakh each) and Suresh Raina (Rs. 52 lakh) have come forward to lend a helping hand during this need of the hour. Indian Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on Sunday pledged to donate a sum of Rs. 10 lakh.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, it was announced by the national cricket board that they have made the necessary contribution from their end and also attached a screenshot of the Payment Order reference and the Account Statement for the same.

