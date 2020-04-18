Maharashtra CM Uddhav Orders Conditional Resumption Of Some Activities; FULL List Here

Maharashtra government has come out with an additional list of activities that will be permitted after April 20 to mitigate hardship caused by the lockdown. The activities to be restarted from April 20 will operationalised by the concerned authorities based on compliance with the existing guidelines on lockdown measures to combat Coronavirus.

To ensure that the economic cycle moves on, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that some industrial and commercial activities will be restarted from April 20. However, the relaxation will not be effective in containment areas.

All health services (including AYUSH) and activities related to fisheries, agriculture, plantation and allied activities, animal husbandry, etc will remain functional. MNREGA workers will also be allowed, given they practice social distancing and use face masks. Educational, training and coaching institutions shall remain closed, but they can resort to online teaching, Thackeray said.

READ | MHA Direct States To Screen Rohingyas For COVID, Says They Attended Nizamuddin Markaz Meet

READ | Maharashtra: Online Property Registration-stamp Duty To Resume

Here is the complete list of activities that will be allowed:

READ | Coronavirus In Maharashtra: Iconic CCI To Reportedly Donate ₹51 Lakh To CM's Relief Fund

Relaxation of rent payments by three months

In a major relief to citizens staying in rental accommodations in Maharashtra, the state government on Friday has orders homeowners to allow postponed payment by tenants by 3 months. The government's Housing department has also directed the homeowners to not evict any tenant for non-payment or delayed payment of rent during the period the state lockdown is prevalent.

READ | Mob In Maharashtra's Palghar Beat Three Men To Death; Attacks Police Vehicle

Coronavirus impact in Maharashtra

The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra reached 3,323 on Friday with 118 persons testing positive, a health official said. Seven COVID-19 patients died, taking the death toll to 201 in the state. At the same time, 31 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals, the official said. Of the seven patients who died, five were from Mumbai and suffering from ailments such as diabetes, high BP and heart disease, he said.

So far, 331 patients have recovered while 201 patients have died in the state. Of 3,320 coronavirus cases, 2,085 were found in Mumbai. The state capital also accounted for 122 of the 201 deaths due to the pandemic in the state.