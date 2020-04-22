US Ambassador Ken Juster Thanks India For Helping Over 4,000 American Citizens Return Home

United States of America Ambassador to India, Ken Juster thanked the Indian government for facilitating the repatriation of thousands of American citizens in multiple international flights.

'Shining example of our strong strategic friendship'

Tremendous thanks to the Gov’t of India and the many State Gov’ts for facilitating the repatriation to date of almost 4,000 American citizens on 17 international flights. This is another shining example of our strong & durable strategic partnership. #USIndia pic.twitter.com/iZLYo7fGxM — Ken Juster (@USAmbIndia) April 21, 2020

In a tweet on Tuesday evening, Ambassador Juster thanked the Indian government for helping 4,000 American citizens return to their home country on 17 international flights. He added that the partnership was an example of our 'strong and durable partnership.'

In March, the Central government announced that no international commercial passenger aircraft shall be allowed to land in India in order to contain the spread of the virus.

On April 14, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced the extension of the suspension of passenger operations until May 3.

The Central government has been facilitating flights to bring back citizens to India from various countries and simultaneously has been engaging with other countries to help return to their home countries.

Last week, the British government announced an additional 17 charter flights next week, with a total capacity of around 4,000 passengers, to bring home British nationals stranded in India since last month amidst the international travel lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic.

Nationwide lockdown

PM Modi has extended the lockdown till May 3, with a relaxation possibility in non-COVID hotspots after April 20.

The country is currently in the second phase of the nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 and will continue till May 3. All transport services have been stopped, including Indian railways' passenger services. Goods trains are operational to ensure a steady supply of goods and services across the country.

(Picture credits: twitter.com/USAmbIndia)