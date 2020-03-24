COVID-19: Culinary Director Of Famous Mumbai Restaurant Tests Positive; Had Attended Party

The Culinary Director of a notable restaurant in Mumbai has tested positive for COVID-19. The Culinary Director who tested positive in New York on March 18 had travelled back to the United States from Mumbai on March 8. An official statement issued by the company confirming the positive case added that it has informed the Health department of Mumbai and has also been reaching out to people who had interacted with the director during his visit to India.

Had attended a party with 200 people

The chef had attended the notable restaurant's fifth-anniversary celebrations on March 1 where about 200 people were present and had also attended the opening of a sweet shop in the Byculla area of Mumbai. Reports have stated that the restaurant has reached out to all the guests who had visited the party on March 1. The culinary director had landed in India on February 19 before returning back to the States on March 8.

READ | FM Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Relief Measures For The Common Man Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, 519 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) with Maharashtra reporting the highest at 107. Ten deaths have been reported to date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries and shut down over 75 districts across the nation.

READ | Bar Council Of India Writes To PM Modi, CMs Of States; Seeks Financial Help For Lawyers

India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar. The government is monitoring all suspected cases and issued preventive advisories with Bihar, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Assam, Delhi, Kerala, Jammu - Kashmir declaring the disease an epidemic shutting down all educational institutions, monuments, parks, gyms, swimming pools, pubs and banning large gatherings.

READ | Chief Secretary Writes To All States; Seeks Earmarking Of Hospitals Dedicated To COVID-19

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: PM To Address Nation At 8 PM; COVID-19 Confirmations Cross 500