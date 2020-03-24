Chief Secretary Writes To All States; Seeks Earmarking Of Hospitals Dedicated To COVID-19

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, the Chief Secretary on Monday wrote to all the states instructing them to earmark hospitals for management of COVID-19 cases. The move is sought to tackle the pandemic in the country as the number of positive cases has now risen to 505 while 10 deaths have been reported so far. In an attempt to curb the spread of the virus, 20 states and union territories have imposed a complete lockdown.

PM to address the nation

Prime minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the country on Tuesday, March 24 at 8 pm on "vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19." This will be the Prime Minister's second address in the space of five days and he will be speaking on the pandemic.

PM Modi had addressed the country on Thursday, March 19, when he made a number of announcements in order to increase awareness regarding virus, with the 14-hour nation-wide 'Janta curfew' being the biggest headline. The PM had also asked the citizens to thank those who are fighting the war against the virus - doctors, nurses, and all those in the 'essential services' category.

Prime Minister had also announced the formation of a COVID-19 Economic Task Force under the Ministry of Finance. "The global pandemic is affecting the economy as well. Keeping in mind the economic challenges, the Government of India under the Finance Ministry has decided to form a COVID-19 Economic Task Force. This task force will stay in touch with all stakeholders and will take appropriate decisions based on the feedback. It will ensure that it will take steps to reduce the burden on the economy," the Prime Minister said.

He urged citizens to not venture out of their homes unnecessarily in order to break the contact chain and stop the spread of the virus and requested those who are most susceptible - kids under the age of 10 and senior citizens to remain indoors.

