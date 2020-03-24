The Debate
Bar Council Of India Writes To PM Modi, CMs Of States; Seeks Financial Help For Lawyers

General News

Bar Council of India has written to PM Modi and CMs of all states seeking immediate financial help of Rs 20,000 for the young lawyers during the lockdown

Written By Jitesh Vachhatani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bar council of India

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, the Bar Council of India has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Ministers of all states seeking immediate financial help of at least Rs 20,000 for the young lawyers during the lockdown imposed. In his letter, Senior Advocate Manan Kumar Mishra stated that as the country battles COVID-19, the courts have been brought to a standstill in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus, adding, that a lawyer significantly helps the country and society. 

"Most of the lawyers today are facing financial difficulty. They cannot even meet their daily expenses like house rent, groceries, medicines and other utilities. In such case, it is the duty of the state government to provide financial help to these lawyers," Advocate Mishra wrote. The Supreme Court lawyer also appealed to all state bar councils to look into this matter. 

READ | BREAKING: PM Modi To Address The Nation At 8 Pm On Tuesday On Coronavirus Menace

Sonia Gandhi appeals to PM for aid to the informal sector

Amidst the Coonavirus scare in the country, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi wrote a letter to PM Modi asking him to aid the workers in the informal sector during the nation-wide lockdown. The Centre on Sunday had asked State governments to impose a complete lockdown in 75 districts across the country. Stating that these stringent measures had lead to economic disruptions in the informal sector, Sonia Gandhi added that "over 144 million migrant workers were now facing a precarious future." 

READ | PM Modi Shares Health Mantra With Nation, Advises Citizens To Take Precautions

Coronavirus impact

Due to the outbreak of the deadly virus, the world economy at large is under an attack. The Indian economy has also suffered a massive setback due to the pandemic. The stock markets have hit a record rock bottom with a double circuit in a month. 

As a preventive measure of the lockdown, the government and private sector organisations, have been shut or operating at bare minimum capacity. PM Modi has announced a formation of an Economic Response Task Force that would curb the impact of the outbreak on the economy and will also bail out those citizens who have been affected by the deadly outbreak.

READ | PM Modi Urges Senior Citizens To Stay Indoors For The Next Few Weeks

READ | PM Modi LIVE Address On Coronavirus: PM Appeals For 'Janta Curfew' On Sunday From 7AM-9PM

First Published:
