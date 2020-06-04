'Until Vaccine Ready Or Cases Decline, We Won't Send Kids To School', Say Delhi Parents

With COVID cases rising in the country at an alarming rate, numerous parents across the nation are apprehensive about sending their children to schools and colleges. Parents in the national capital that Republic spoke to are of the view that until corona cases decline or a vaccine is produced they will not put the lives of their children at stake.

A mother of two, Anita Singh, told Republic TV that she doesn't worry if her children don't perform well this year. She said the safety of her children is her priority.

"My children are in class 8 and class 12. I am not worried about their result. It is their safety which is my priority. I don't care if this year is compromised. Everything can be dealt with if we are safe and healthy, the future can be worked out. I will not send my children to school even if they reopen. Until a vaccine is produced there is no chance that I am risking lives of my children," she said.

Echoing similar sentiments another mother, of a four-year-old, said that she is fine by the online education system.

"Nothing is worth risking against our children's lives. A year does not matter. Their safety is our priority," Neha told Republic TV.

Meanwhile, speaking on the behest of parents of the entire national capital, Delhi president of parents association Aparajita Gautam said, the opening school will only aggravate the current situation.

"We saw how in France and South Korea situation slipped out of hand in a matter of weeks after they opened the schools. Parents across the national capital are against sending their students to school. We urge that this year should be declared a zero year," she said.

Further highlighting that schools will not be able to provide essentials to students, she added, "even the most expensive schools don't provide basic stuff such as hand wash. How can we expect them to take care of children?"

However, differing from the opinion of the parents, educationist Onika Mehrotra said that we cannot let students succumb to the fear.

Highlighting that students need school for overall development she added that a plan can be chalked out for the future ensuring the safety of children.

"Students need schools. We can always limit our outdoor activities and carve out a plan ensuring the safety of students. An amalgamation of online education and regular classes can be adopted," she said.

"Only through online teaching, it is getting very difficult to impart education. It becomes difficult to solve the queries asked by students. The attention of students is being compromised and the entire drill is not yielding the needed results," she added.

The central government has clearly said that it would open schools after taking into consideration the view of the parents. Meanwhile, exams schedule for board exams has been rolled out. Starting in the first week of July students will take exams.

The HRD ministry has ensured that various measures will be taken to safeguard students and teachers. It had said that all guidelines issued by the health ministry and the MHA will be strictly adhered by to ensure the safety of the students.

In an unprecedented move, the Centre also allowed students to take board exams in their own schools.