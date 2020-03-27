COVID-19 Lockdown: DGCA Extends Suspension Of All Domestic Flights From Mar 31 To Apr 14

The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday has announced that the suspension of commercial domestic flights will be extended from the existing date of March 31 to April 14 amid the lockdown imposed in the country. In a circular released on Friday, the DGCA urged all domestic operators and private aircraft operations to ensure strict compliance of the order in an attempt to restrict movement and curb the spread of the Coronavirus. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide 21-day lockdown till April 14.

Railways suspends all trains

Indian Railways has also cancelled all passenger trains till March 31. No trains except goods train will run across India till March 31. Indian Railways announced it would relax refund rules for tickets booked under Passenger Reservation System (PRS). It has also extended the time limit of stay in station retiring rooms for passengers stranded due to the suspension of train services in view of the coronavirus outbreak. In Mumbai too, local trains have been cancelled till March 31.

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, 724 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19). 17 deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries and shut down over 75 districts across the nation.

India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced a relief package for the poor and the affected persons due to the deadly Coronavirus.

All domestic flights suspended till 14 April