Kumar Vishwas Alarmed At 264 Of TN's 309 Covid Cases Being Nizamuddin Markaz Attendees

Poet-politician Kumar Vishwas on Thursday expressed shock over the rising Coronavirus cases in the state of Tamil Nadu on account of the Nizamuddin Markaz attendees. As per the latest update, 75 more people have tested positive for the virus, out of which 74 people had participated in the Tablighi Jamaat event at Nizamuddin Markaz.

The total number of positive cases in Tamil Nadu soared up to 309, including a massive 264 attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat's mid-March congregation. While six people have reportedly recovered, one death has been reported in the state due to Coronavirus.

309 में 264 ? 😳😳😡 https://t.co/YH43x5k8XW — Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) April 2, 2020

Read: Tamil Nadu government to provide Rs 1,000 to ration card holders amid lockdown

About the Nizamuddin meeting

A religious program was organized at Tablighi Jamaat's headquarters Markaz Nizamuddin mosque between 13-15 March which was attended by over three thousand people, from India and abroad, who since dispersed. After attending the meeting, which took place prior to the nationwide lockdown but after the Delhi government's own directive against such gatherings, many of the attendees returned to other parts of the country, with the spread of the COVID-19 virus now being confirmed from numerous states as a result.

Read: Nizamuddin attendees from Tamil Nadu voluntarily admit participation as numbers mount

A case was registered by the Delhi Police against Maulana Saad and other officials of Tablighi Jamaat for violating the restriction pertaining to a religious gathering. Sections under the Epidemic Disease Act,1897 and Section 269, 270, 271 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code have been invoked. In the FIR, it has been stated that the congregation failed to take safety measures for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19. In an alleged audiotape of the Markaz accessed by Republic, a preacher is telling people that the Coronavirus is a conspiracy to disrupt their way of life, going on to make statements against science and general guidelines of public health at a time like this.

Read: Coronavirus cases cross 1 million mark with over 50,000 deaths worldwide

Read: Bihar people shower sanitation workers with flower petals; applaud their anti-COVID effort