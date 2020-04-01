Nizamuddin Attendees From Tamil Nadu Voluntarily Admit Participation As Numbers Mount

Reports have come in from various districts of Tamil Nadu that the Delhi Nizamuddin religious congregation attendees are admitting to having participated in the event and are subsequently checking themselves in to hospitals. Out of 124 COVID-19 positive cases in Tamilnadu, 80 cases in the state are attendees of the Delhi Nizamuddin conference, according to the official info coming from the state health ministry.

Members from many districts from Tamil Nadu had participated in the meeting which happened in the national capital. They range from Chennai to western districts like Erode, Salem, Namakkal to other districts like Trichy, Thiruvarur, Tirunelveli, and Tuticorin.

1,500 people from TN attended event: Reports

According to the official information from the state's health secretary Beela Rajesh, 1,500 people from Tamil Nadu took part in the Nizamuddin conference and 1,131 people have come back; while only 515 people have been identified. Around 80 out of the 515 are found coronavirus positive and others are in quarantine.

Meanwhile, the chief minister has also appealed to the Nizamuddin conference attendees to come forward themselves for testing and stop the spread of Coronavirus in the state. The Health Secretary has said that the phone numbers of the missing members are tracked and they will be found soon with the help of the police department.

Around 100 people from Trichy of Tamil Nadu have come forward and got admitted to the government hospital and such information is coming from various other districts as well. Compiled data is expected from the health ministry by the evening.

Melapalayam of the Tirunelveli district has been sealed as 22 cases are reported from there. A school is been converted into a hospital and heavy police deployment has also been made to avoid any more spread of the dreaded virus, of which cases have risen to over 1600.

