COVID-19: DRDO Develops Contact-less Automatic Mist Based Sanitiser Dispensing Unit

In the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has indigenously developed an automatic mist based sanitiser dispensing unit to help disinfect an individual's hands without any contact. It is a contactless sanitiser dispenser which sprays alcohol-based hand rub sanitiser solution for sanitisation of hands while entering the buildings/office complexes, etc. It is based on water mist aerator technology, which was developed for water conservation.

Elaborating on the functioning of the sanitiser, DRDO stated that the unit operates without contact and is activated through an ultrasonic sensor. "A single fluid nozzle with a low flow rate is used to generate aerated mist to dispense the hand rub sanitiser. This sanitises the hands with minimum wastage. Using an atomiser, only 5-6 ml sanitiser is released for 12 seconds in one operation and it gives the full cone spray over both palms so that disinfection operation of hands is complete," a press release by the DRDO read.

"It is a very compact unit and bulk fill option makes it an economical and long-lasting product. It is easy to install the system as wall-mountable or on a platform. As an indication of operation an LED illuminates the spray," it added.

DRDO develops 'Covsack'

Earlier, the DRDO in Hyderabad had developed a first-of-its-kind machinery for COVID-19 sample collection which eliminates the use of PPEs with no physical contact between patients and doctors and the risk of doctors getting infected. The device is known as 'Covsack'. Taking a cue from the machinery used for titanium wielding of missiles, the DRDO developed the state-of-art device within three days of time.

It takes only 10 to 15 minutes to test a patient and the machine sanitises automatically using chemical sprays and water pipelines after the patient exits. Within 60 to 70 seconds, the device is ready for the next test, he added.

The DRDO is set to conduct a demonstration, following which, it will begin the manufacturing process in full swing. Currently, the Organisation based in Hyderabad holds the manufacturing capacity of 10 devices per day and they are trying to ramp up the capacity to deliver more products to hospitals.

