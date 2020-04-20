Centre Says Some Airlines Didn't Heed No-bookings Advisory; Assures Them Of Enough Time

General News

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri directed attention of airline services and citizens to his tweets clearly stating the government decision on air travel

Written By Pritesh Kamath | Mumbai | Updated On:
Covid lockdown

As some airliners and booking services had initially allegedly started flight bookings despite no instruction from the central government on the resumption of services, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has directed the attention of the airline services as well as the citizens to his tweets clearly stating the government's stand with regards to air travel.

READ | India's Covid Test Count Crosses 4 Lakh; 17,265 Total Cases; 543 Deaths; 2,547 Recoveries

He tweeted screenshots of his earlier tweets which indicated that the decision to lift the air travel ban "remains to be taken".

READ | India Officially Slams Pak PM Imran Khan For Bizarre Rant; Shames His 'abysmal Handling' 

In the following tweet, he opined that some airlines have overlooked the government advisory by resuming flight bookings and collecting money from the flyers, adding that the government has issued a directive to them to stop the booking process and also informed them that they will be given prior notice to commence bookings.

In the concluding tweet, the Aviation Minister reminded that the lockdown is in place in the battle against COVID-19 and the travel ban will be lifted when the spread of deadly pandemic is controlled and "poses no danger to the country and people".

READ | Centre Questions Kerala Govt; Says Its Covid Relaxations Diluted MHA's Lockdown Guidelines

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: Cases At 16116; Telangana Extends Lockdown Till May 7

 

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories