COVID-19: Haryana Initiates 'Pulse Polio Campaign', Over 3.75 Lakh Children Immunised

The Haryana government on September 21 started off with the first phase of sub-national vaccination 'Pulse Polio Campaign 2020-21' in the high-risk areas amid COVID-19. Over 3.74 lakh children under five years of age were given polio drops on the first day of the campaign. The Haryana government is planning to immunise over 6.3 lakh children across the state.

इस अभियान के तहत दवाई से वचिंत रह गये बच्चों को हाउस-टू-हाउस जाकर पोलियो ड्रॉप पिलाई जाएगी और अभियान के पहले दिन 5 वर्ष से कम आयु के लगभग 3.74 लाख (59 प्रतिशत) बच्चों को पोलियो ड्रॉप पिलाई गई। — CMO Haryana (@cmohry) September 21, 2020

COVID-19: Haryana initiates the Pulse Polio Campaign

Taking to Twitter, Haryana Chief Minister's Office said in a tweet, "Haryana government has launched the first round of sub-national vaccination pulse polio campaign 2020-21 in high-risk areas, covering the container areas of 13 districts. Pulse polio will be given to about 6.3 lakh children during this campaign in the state."

हरियाणा सरकार ने उच्च-जोखिम वाले क्षेत्रों में उप- राष्ट्रीय टीकाकरण पल्स पोलियो अभियान 2020-21 के पहले दौर की शुरुआत की है, जिसमें 13 जिलों के कंटेनमेंट क्षेत्रों को शामिल किया गया है। प्रदेश में इस अभियान के दौरान लगभग 6.3 लाख बच्चों को पल्स पोलियो की दवाई पिलाई जाएगी। — CMO Haryana (@cmohry) September 21, 2020

बूथ गतिविधि के दौरान छूटे हुए बच्चों को 21 से 22 सितंबर, 2020 को घर-घर जा कर पोलियो की दवाई पिलाई जाएगी, जिनमें मलिन बस्तियों, अलग-अलग झोपड़ियों, ईंट भट्ठों तथा पलायन करने वाले उच्च जोखिम वाले क्षेत्रों के बच्चे शामिल होंगे। — CMO Haryana (@cmohry) September 21, 2020

As per the CMO, this Pulse Polio campaign is being carried out in 13 districts-- Faridabad, Gurugram, Jhajjar, Ambala, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Palwal, Mewat, Panchkula, Panipat, Sonipat, Rohtak and Yamunanagar. In a subsequent tweet, CMO said that under this campaign, the children who could not get the medicine will be given 'house-to-house polio drops' on the very first day of the campaign. On day one of the campaign, approximately 3.74 lakh (59 per cent) children under the age of five years were given polio drops. "Children, who were not given polio drops during the booth activity, will be given door-to-door polio medication on September 21-22, 2020, including children from slums, separate slums, brick kilns and migrating high-risk areas," CMO added in a tweet.

COVID-19 outbreak in Haryana

The number of people getting affected by pandemic has been increasing continuously. As per the latest data shared by MOHFW, in the past 24 hours, 2305 new cases and 29 deaths have been reported. The total number of active COVID-19 cases in Haryana is 21,411. So far, 88,697 people have successfully recovered from Coronavirus.

(With ANI inputs)