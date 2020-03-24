COVID-19: Home Secretary Directs Officials Not To Stop Essential Services In Delhi

Amid the Coronavirus crisis across the globe, Home Secretary Avanish Kumar Awasthi has directed high-level officials to not stop the essential services from moving. As per sources, he instructed the Circle Commissioner, DM, Police Commissioner, SSP, and SP to not stop cargo, supplier trucks, and other essential vehicles of essential goods amid the lockdown.

Along with it, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday has announced a lockdown in the state for three days starting from March 25 to March 27 in view of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Delhi to give curfew passes

Meanwhile, Delhi Police on Tuesday announced that the employees of private organisations engaged in essential services in New Delhi district may seek their curfew passes from the Additional DCP-1 New Delhi. Taking to Twitter, the Police also shared the address where one can issue this pass. This order came after the Delhi Police on Monday moved to seal all border pickets in the national capital.

Employees of private organisations engaged in essential services in New Delhi district may seek Curfew Passes from Additional DCP-1, New Delhi.



Address: Office of Additional DCP-1,DCP Office complex, Parliament Street,N.Delhi.@CPDelhi #CurfewPass @LtGovDelhi @DelhiPolice — DCP New Delhi (@DCPNewDelhi) March 24, 2020

COVID-19 cases rise in India

In India, over 500 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported. Along with it, ten deaths have been reported till now. Out of all the states, Maharashtra has crossed a total of 100 positive cases becoming the highest number of cases detected in the country. Numerous states have announced lockdowns till at least March 31, suspending all public transport services and non-essential services. The state governments were advised to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in the 75 districts which have reported confirmed cases or casualties related to COVID 19.

The Coronavirus Crisis

Presently, there are around 382,057 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of around 16,568 people. Meanwhile, around 102,501 have reportedly been recovered. The hardest-hit region, after China, is Italy, Iran and South Korea, where the number of cases is rising by the hour.

