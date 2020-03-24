Here's Where India's COVID-19 Trend Stands Among Other Nations, As Per Akbaruddin's Post

India’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin on Tuesday shared a data representation and trend of the Coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, Akbaruddin shared a statistical representation complied by FT from data gathered by the famous John Hopkins University.

According to the graph, out of the total 25 countries affected by the deadly Coronavirus, currently, India is below the median line. However, the data reveals that the number of positive cases in the country is on a rise.

The Coronavirus Crisis

Presently, there are around 381,761 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of around 16,558 people. Meanwhile, around 102,429 have reportedly been recovered. The hardest-hit region, after China, is Italy, Iran and South Korea, where the number of cases is rising by the hour.

Read: Delhi Police Commissioner warns of strict action against offenders during COVID-19 crisis

Read: COVID-19: 75% of global respondents adopted handwashing against virus, reveals survey

In India, over 500 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported. Along with it, nine deaths have been reported till now. Out of all the states, Maharashtra has crossed a total of 100 positive cases becoming the highest number of cases detected in the country. Numerous states have announced lockdowns till at least March 31, suspending all public transport services and non-essential services. The state governments were advised to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in the 75 districts which have reported confirmed cases or casualties related to COVID 19.

Read: 'India leading the battle against COVID-19': Syed Akbaruddin praises govt's efforts

Read: BREAKING: First positive Coronavirus case reported in North-East India; statement here