International Flights Remain Suspended Till Aug 31; Travel Bubbles With Countries Likely

The Central government on Friday extended the suspension on scheduled commercial international flight operations to and from India till August 31. This comes after the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday issued new guidelines for the Unlock 3.0 phase commencing from August 1 to 31.

The DGCA said in a statement on Friday said that travel will take place under the travel bubbles India has started creating with the US, Germany, and France, adding that in the coming days, more countries like the UK, Canada could also have these bubbles with India allowing people.

“The government has decided to extend the suspension on the scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India upto 11.59 pm (IST) of August 31, 2020. However, this restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation,” the DGCA said in a statement on Friday.

India had suspended scheduled international passenger flights on March 22 in wake of the corona pandemic.

Meanwhile, Air India has operated more than 2,800 flights and flew over 3 lakh passengers worldwide so far under the Vande Bharat Mission amid the coronavirus outbreak. The fifth phase of the Government of India's 'Vande Bharat' mission will commence early next month on August 1. The mission aims at evacuating Indian nationals stranded in various foreign countries owing to restrictions on air travel.

MHA Issues Unlock 3 Guidelines

In a massive development on Wednesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued new guidelines for the Unlock 3.0 phase commencing from August 1 to 31. The lockdown will continue to be strictly implemented in containment zones to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. More activities have been permitted outside containment zones, based on the suggestions of feedback received from state governments and Union Territories.

Most importantly, the restrictions of the movement of people during the night have been removed altogether. Yoga institutes and gymnasiums shall be allowed to open from August 5 as per the SOP issued by the Ministry of Health.

The Independence Day functions shall be celebrated with social distancing and other health protocols. However, schools, colleges, and coaching institutions will remain closed until August 31. Online learning shall be encouraged. International air travel will be opened up in a calibrated manner. Meanwhile, Metro Rail services, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, assembly halls and similar places will not be operational. The ban on all types of functions and large congregations continues.

