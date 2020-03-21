COVID-19: Kejriwal Announces Free Ration, Prohibits Gathering Of More Than 5 People

Making an announcement amid rising coronavirus cases in the country, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that it had not imposed a lockdown for now, but would have to do if the need arises. He then announced that receiving ration from fair-price shops would get 50 percent extra for next month. he also said that metros, taxis, autos and 50% buses would be shut on Sunday for Janta Curfew. He also said the gathering of more than 5 people will not be allowed.

During his first-ever digital-only press conference, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said restrictions due to COVID-19 were causing a terrible financial stress to the poor. He announced that those receiving ration from fair-price shops would get 50 percent extra for next month, and also doubled the pension for widows, differently-abled and elderly for this month. The government has also reduced the size of social, religious and political gatherings to not more than five persons. It has not imposed a lockdown in Delhi for now, but will have to do it if the need arises, Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal said only 50 percent buses would ply on roads in Delhi during the 'Janata curfew' on Sunday. "Rs 4000-5000 pension will be paid to 8.5 lakh beneficiaries by April 7," he said. "Seventy-two lakh people in Delhi get ration from fair price shops. Ration per person being increased by 50 per cent. It will be provided free," the chief minister said. "We are extremely concerned about daily wagers, labourers amid coronavirus crisis; don't want anyone to go hungry," he said, adding that food would be provided for homeless in night shelters.

Delhi government's other measures

The Delhi government has ordered the shutting of all educational institutions, cinema halls, weekly markets, and shopping malls. Buses and metros are being disinfected daily. On Thursday, Kejriwal stated that only takeaway and home delivery services will be allowed. Furthermore, the social, cultural and political gathering of more than 20 people has been banned in the national capital. All those who have been advised to self-quarantine are being stamped. According to Kejriwal, strict action would be taken against the people violating self-quarantine rules.

The coronavirus crisis

Currently, there are 271 confirmed cases of the novel Coronavirus in India with one death reported in Mumbai, Delhi, Kalaburagi and Punjab each. In Delhi, 26 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Addressing the nation on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked extensively about the challenges caused due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. He stressed that “resolve” and “restraint” were the two most important things to be followed. Thereafter, he announced that Janta Curfew - a curfew for the people and of the people would be observed on Sunday, March 22. On this day, all citizens except those providing essential services were requested not to step out of the house from 7 am to 9 pm.