COVID-19 Lockdown: Here's How Doordarshan Is Encouraging Digital Payments

With the growing number of COVID-19 cases every day, government officials have been making constant appeals asking people to remain indoors during the lockdown. On Saturday, Doordarshan tweeted a video encouraging people to practice digital payment to prevent the virus from spreading.

Doordarshan appeals for digital payment

The national broadcaster posted a video on its Twitter handle which conveys the importance of digital payments amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Apart from encouraging citizens, the channel also put forth the reasons to make payments digitally. The video implies how the virus can be spread through the exchange of currency notes between people and how it remains on the infected surfaces. In addition, it also highlights the benefits of digital payment. Here the video tweeted by DD:

