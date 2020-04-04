The Debate
COVID-19 Lockdown: Here's How Doordarshan Is Encouraging Digital Payments

General News

On Saturday, Doordarshan tweeted a video encouraging people to practice digital payment methods to prevent the Coronavirus from spreading. 

Written By Shloak Prabhu | Mumbai | Updated On:
digital payment

With the growing number of COVID-19 cases every day, government officials have been making constant appeals asking people to remain indoors during the lockdown. On Saturday, Doordarshan tweeted a video encouraging people to practice digital payment to prevent the virus from spreading. 

READ: Paytm Pokes Fun At PhonePe For Going Down; Netizens Ask Google Pay To Join The Trash-talk

Doordarshan appeals for digital payment

The national broadcaster posted a video on its Twitter handle which conveys the importance of digital payments amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Apart from encouraging citizens, the channel also put forth the reasons to make payments digitally. The video implies how the virus can be spread through the exchange of currency notes between people and how it remains on the infected surfaces. In addition, it also highlights the benefits of digital payment. Here the video tweeted by DD: 

READ: After 'Ramayan', Doordarshan To Re-telecast 'Chanakya', 'Shriman Shrimati' Among Others

READ: 'Dekh Bhai Dekh' To Return On Doordarshan After 'Ramayan' & 'Mahabharat'

First Published:
