COVID-19: Maharashtra Cases Cross 20,000-mark As 1,165 More Test Positive

Maharashtra has crossed the 20,000-mark of novel Coronavirus cases after the State reported 1,165 new cases on Saturday. The total number of cases stands at 20,228. The state also witnessed 330 recoveries, taking the overall tally to 3,800 recoveries. There were 48 COVID-related deaths in the State, which took the overall tally to 779.

The State Health Department said that so far, 2,27,804 laboratory samples have been tested for COVID-19 of which 20,228 turned out to be positive. That puts the positivity rate of Maharashtra at 8.87%, against a national average of around 3%. Besides, 2,41,290 people are under home quarantine and 13,976 people are in institutional quarantine. Maharashtra currently has 1,243 active containment zones.

Demographic breakup of deaths

Of the 48 new deaths reported, the State Health Department said that 21 were men and 27 women. 27 of them were aged over 60 years, 18 were from the age group of 40 to 59 years and three were aged less than 40 years. Information regarding comorbidities of nine patients who died is not available yet. 28 out of the rest 39 patients (72%) had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, etc.

Mumbai recorded the highest number of deaths at 27, followed by Pune (9) and Malegaon City (8).

District-wise cases:

