Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Maharashtra Govt Allows Sale Of Mangoes And Fishes

In the backdrop of the 21-day nationwide lockdown, the Maharashtra government on Friday directed officials to allow the sale of fishes and mangoes in the state adhering to necessary precautions. Special arrangements will be made for the transportation of mangoes and fishes. Yesterday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a review meeting to take stock of the preparedness regarding the Coronavirus outbreak in the state. After he concluded the meeting, the chief minister announced that all essential commodities, grocery stores, and medical stores will be allowed to remain open for 24 hours.

Read: MASSIVE: RBI Announces 3-month Moratorium On EMI Installments Of All Term Loans

All shops selling essential commodities, groceries and medicines are allowed to operate 24hours.



It is mandatory for them to fully adhere to social distancing measures, enforce gaps with marking & ensure sanitation & cleanliness. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) March 26, 2020

Read: Maharashtra DGP Provides Clarity On Grocery Timings, Movement Of People During Lockdown

'No set timings to buy grocery'

Speaking exclusively with Republic TV on Friday, Maharashtra DGP Subodh Kumar Jaiswal clarified various aspects of the lockdown imposed to combat COVID-19.

While talking about the availability of groceries in the state he said, “There are no set timings for groceries. In fact, we are taking efforts that shops and establishments who sell essential items remain open 24/7. These are instructions given by the government. This is to ensure that no crowding takes place during a particular time in the day.”

Read: Mumbai: 25-yr Old Who Attended Wedding With 1000 Guests Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Maharashtra toll rises to 147

With 12 people in Sangli testing positive for coronavirus, the total number of positive cases in Maharashtra rose to 147 on Friday, an increase of 17 within a day, health officials said. All the infected persons in Sangli district are related to or had come in contact with a single-family. Earlier in the day, four persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagpur and another in Gondia, both in eastern Maharashtra.The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 17 in the country on Friday and the number of coronavirus cases climbed to 724, as per the latest reports.

Read: J&K Shuts Down Completely After Kashmir Reports First Casualty Due To Coronavirus

(With Agency Inputs)