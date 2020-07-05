Maharashtra CM Meets Hotel Associations To Discuss Reopening Under 'Mission Begin Again'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday interacted with various representatives of hotel and lodge associations in the state to discuss the sector's re-opening strategy that is among the most impacted due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The state is under lockdown since late March which is due to run through July.

The government is charting out plans for a phased resumption of economic activities in India's most industrialised state as part of 'Mission Begin Again'. State cabinet minister Aaditya Thackery said that SOPs, regulation and self-regulation, workforce strength, health safety measures were among the things discussed in Sunday's virtual meeting.

CM Uddhav Thackeray ji interacted with the various associations of the hotels and lodges of Maharashtra. As Mission Begin Again is underway, each re-opening would be done carefully and health safety is the only measure. (1/n) — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) July 5, 2020

SoPs, regulation and self regulation, work force strength, health safety measures were discussed today.

We are truly grateful to this industry that has played an important role in covid response since day 1, housing our frontline warriors in many hotels and lodges. — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) July 5, 2020

"Considering the large share of the hotel industry in the tourism business in Maharashtra, a co-ordinated approach has been worked out to revive the industry. Hotels and restaurants will start once the plan is finalized," the Chief Minister's Office said in a tweet in Marathi.

It added that the CM has asked the industry to not lay off workers while thanking them for their role in the state's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Cities like Mumbai have used hotels and lodges as quarantine centres to house suspected COVID-19 patients or those coming from outside the state as well as healthcare workers. "Hotels, lodges are important parts of the tourism sector and their plans have to be carefully approved before re-starting," the CM said.

Coronavirus outbreak

Maharashtra remains India's worst affected state by Coronavirus with 2,06,619 confirmed cases. On Sunday, the state reported 6,555 fresh cases of COVID-19 while the death toll rose by 151 to reach 8,822. So far, 1,11,740 patients have recovered and the recovery rate stands at 54.08%. Capital Mumbai has reported 84,524 cases as of July 5.

