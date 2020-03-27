COVID-19: MHA Issues Advisory Directing Relief Measures To Address The Woes Of Migrants

On Friday, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued an advisory to all the states and Union Territories to take immediate steps to address the problems faced by agricultural labourers, migrant workers in the organized and unorganized sector, outstation students and working women. The state governments have been advised to explore measures to provide food, shelter and basic amenities such as clean drinking water and sanitation to the vulnerable groups. Moreover, the MHA has directed the state governments to inform migrants about the measures taken by the Centre so that the movement of people can be avoided. Additionally, rented accommodations, hotels, student hostels, working women hostels have been directed to remain open. At the same time, the state governments have been empowered to take strict action against people violating the lockdown guidelines.

MHA issues SOP for maintaining the supply of essential goods

A day earlier, the MHA issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to be followed by states and Union Territories for maintaining the supply of essential goods during the nationwide lockdown. In a letter written to the Chief Secretaries of all states and Union Territories, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla mentioned that the strict restrictions relate to the movement of people and not to that of essential goods. He observed that it was important to ensure the availability of essential goods to ease the hardships faced by people during the lockdown period.

As per the SOP, the suppliers of essential goods including restaurants adopting home delivery mode, warehouses, transporters and loaders of such goods, manufacturing units of essential goods and the intra-city, inter-city and inter-state movement for this purpose will be operational. This will ensure the smooth functioning of small retail shops, large organized retail stores, and e-commerce companies. At the same time, social distancing must be observed by everyone in the supply chain of essential goods.

