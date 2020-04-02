COVID-19: One More Person Tests Positive In Kargil; Ladakh UT Tally Surges To 14

One COVID-19 positive case was reported in the Kargil area of Ladakh Union Territory on Thursday taking the total number of positive patients to 14. On March 18, three persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Ladakh and since then no case was reported till Thursday, officials said. The total number of positive cases in Ladakh UT has reached to 14 with three recoveries, they said while adding that three positive cases were reported from Kargil district while 11 were reported from Leh. “1 more positive case in Kargil a lot more is required to be done for #BreakingTheChain. Appeal to the Kargilis", tweeted Baseer Choudhary, District Magistrate Kargil.

'Three persons have recovered'

He said that there are three positive COVID-19 cases in Kargil district and so far, no one has been discharged. Medical Superintendent of SNM hospital in Leh, Dr. T Samphel, said at present 8 positive COVID-19 patients are admitted in the hospital while no new case has tested positive since March 18 in the district. “Three persons have recovered and were discharged a few days ago and today we have taken samples of present eight patients again and sent for tests, Once the reports will come negative twice, they will be discharged," he said.

However, a 30-year-old woman hailing from a remote Kargil village, which was declared a red zone to prevent the spread of coronavirus, delivered a baby boy under quarantine in the Union Territory of Ladakh. Both the mother, who is from Sankoo village, and her child are in good health, said Kargil District Development Commissioner Baseer-ul-Haq Choudhary. Meanwhile, authorities here today released another batch of 324 people from various quarantine facilities in the city, taking the total number of those who successfully completed the isolation period to 638, officials said.

"About 324 more persons who had returned from overseas countries being discharged after completing their two-week quarantine in Srinagar. The total number of persons discharged so far is now 638," the Srinagar District Administration tweeted. This was the third group of people to be released from quarantine facilities in the city in as many days. While 236 people were discharged and allowed to go home on Wednesday, 78 people completed their isolation period on Tuesday.

