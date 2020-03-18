No More Standing In Mumbai's BEST Buses; 50% Attendance In Maha Govt Offices Amid COVID-19

Amid novel coronavirus spread in the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray chaired a high-level meeting on Wednesday and decided that 50% of employees will be present in the government offices. The step is being considered as a precautionary measure of 'social distancing' to prevent the further spread of the novel coronavirus.

In a meeting held with the administration, CM Thackeray said, “Infection needs to be reduced in order to combat coronavirus vigorously, and it will be possible only if the crowd is under control”.

Alternative buses will be provided to help reduce the crowd

In the meeting, the CM decided that Government offices in the state will continue on a day-to-day basis, accounting for 50% of the workforce. Besides, it has been suggested to try and operate the public transport system with 50% passengers capacity. This includes Railways, BEST buses, private buses, and metro. Passengers will not be allowed to stand in the BEST buses.

🙏Mumbaikars are requested not to travel standing in the BEST buses from tomorrow onwards as a preventive measure against the prevailing #COVID19 situation in the city. #bestupdates #Mumbai — BEST Bus Transport (@myBESTBus) March 18, 2020

Travellers will also be given instructions on which routes to travel within the distance. Also, alternative buses will be provided which will increase the number of buses in the cities, to avoid the crowd.

On Setting-Shop hours, CM Thackeray decided that the shop hours in the city will be decided in such a way that all the shops will be open in the morning and in the afternoon. Markets as well as crowded places scheduled will also be changed in one day or another.

Over equipment availability, the Chief Minister has directed that the facilities will be available and to be provided to hospitals and Medical colleges. Essential medical equipment, ventilation, masks as well as personal protective equipment, drugs will be available.

CM warns against hoarding of essential goods

CM Thackeray in a press release requested the citizens who are being home quarantined, to stay back at home and asked them to take care of themselves as well as others too. In a meeting, the CM also directed that the public should not store essential commodities, food grains, medicines. There is no reason to panic as the supply of essential commodities in the state is sufficient and smooth.

READ | Coronavirus: Shirdi Sai Baba temple on high alert, installs 11 infrared thermometers

On Tuesday, Maharashtra Cabinet decided that the public transport including local trains and buses will continue to function. Along with this, CM Uddhav Thackeray clarified that there is no holiday for the government employees and the offices will remain open.

READ | IIT Bombay ask students to vacate the campus by March 20 amid COVID-19 outbreak

While talking to the reporters, Uddhav Thackeray informed that the local train and bus services in Maharashtra will remain open until people refrain from non-essential travel.

READ | Goa CM fails to follow his own diktat over Coronavirus, attends closed-door meetings

“We will have to take a harsh decision of shutting down train and bus services if people don’t refrain from non-essential travel,” CM Uddhav Thackeray asserted. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in India with 44 cases which have been tested positive for coronavirus or COVID-19.

READ | Big Fight: NCP calls BJP 'Bharat Jalao Party' in response to being called a 'virus'

(Image credits: Twitter/@OfficeofUT)