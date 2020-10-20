India's COVID Positivity Rate Below 8%, Active Cases At 10% As Recovery Rate Soars To 88%

The Union Health Ministry informed that the national cumulative coronavirus positivity rate in India continued to remain below 8% on the fourth consecutive day on Monday. The ministry further stated that the cumulative positivity rate is currently at 7.94% and continues to dip. A total of over 9.5 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's official statement. Timely testing has led to early identification of COVID-19 cases, prompt tracking with surveillance and tracing which in turn has ensured effective treatment at home/COVID care facilities and in hospitals as well.

The positivity test is an indicator which is used to check the prevalence of COVID-19 infection in the community. Positivity rate shows the portion of people who test positive among those who are tested.

Positivity rate of 6.13% by November

At the current rate, the average of the daily positivity rate stands at about 6.13% for November. India currently has a total of 75,50,273 confirmed COVID-19 cases while the active cases stand at 7,72,055, which is merely 10.22% of the total cases in the country. The Ministry also reported that India currently has a national recovery rate of 88.26% with a total of 66,63,608 recoveries of which 66,399 COVID-19 patients have recovered within the last 24 hours.

As per the official statement from the Health Ministry, out of the new recoveries, about 79% are from 10 states and union territories namely - Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh. Maharashtra reported the highest number of recoveries with 11,000 recovered cases, followed by Kerala and Karnataka with 8,000 recoveries each. The current COVID-19 death rate in India is at 1.52% with 1,14,610 deaths. In the last 24 hours, the daily deaths recorded were below 600, for the first time in 90 days, with a total of 579 COVID-19 deaths.

(With inputs from ANI)