COVID-19: Javadekar Posts Tutorial On Ways To Make Face Masks With A Piece Of Cloth

As most states across the country have made the use of masks in public places mandatory owing to the COVID-19 crisis, Union Minister for Environment Prakash Javadekar took to Twitter to post a short do-it-yourself (DIY) video on how to make your own masks at home using simple steps. In the video, Prakash Javadekar can be seen explaining how to make the mask with a handkerchief and rubber bands with no effort or stitching required, in less than two minutes. Globally, countries are facing a shortage of Personal protective equipments (PPE) amid the Coronavirus pandemic. In such cases, the PPEs should be prioritized for the health workers, with citizens using alternative ways to stay safe during the pandemic.

"Now using masks is required. The mask can be prepared by anyone in 2 minutes. I made it. You can also. I am sharing this video to help you," tweeted Prakash Javadekar. अब मास्क लगाना अपेक्षित है। मास्क किसी के भी द्वारा 2 मिनट में तैयार किया जा सकता है। मैंने इसे बनाया है। आप भी कर सकते हैं। इसका वीडियो आपकी सहायता के लिए साझा कर रहा हु।#WearFaceCoverStaySafe #IndiaFightsCorona @BJP4India @BJP4Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/AaLhYxB2T3 — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) April 13, 2020

Cases surge past 9000 mark

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed the 9,000 mark, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. According to the latest update, the number of total cases in the country has climbed to 9,152, while the death toll stands at 308.On Sunday evening, the Indian Council for Medical Research has put out data saying that there had been 1.95 lakh tests conducted till 9 pm that night, of which 8312 people had tested positive, with 15,583 of those tests, or roughly eight percent of the tests being conducted on that Sunday itself.

