BJP Hits Back At Congress' 'sound & Light Show' Attack Amid Covid; Alleges 'Modi Phobia'

BJP leader Manoj Tiwari on Monday slammed senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal for indulging in politics over the Coronavirus crisis. Sibal had on Sunday said that politics is a reality show and not a "sound and light show". Sibal had then questioned the government and asked for a "national plan" to tackle Coronavirus. Manoj Tiwari said that Kapil Sibal is suffering from "Modi phobia" and he has not been able to come out of it.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader said, "I understand that a politician like Kapil Sibal or leaders similar to him have not been able to come out of Modiphobia. He is worried about how Modi Ji can solve issues and how nicely he is leading India. Everything is online nowadays. If he has so much problem then I will provide him with information in the form of charts so that he knows something at least."

Specifying his questions, Sibal demanded answers on the following amid rising COVID -19 cases in the country:

Cash to poor Protection of all medical practitioners Help to migrants ( food etc ) Communalisation of pandemic

1) reach cash ( ₹5000/family ) to the poorest

2) protect all medical practitioners

3) help migrants ( food etc )

4) stop communalisation of pandemic — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) April 12, 2020

Sibal's statement came a day after Congress leader P Chidambaram demanded remonetising the poor urging CMs of all states to unanimously demand a transfer of cash to every poor family. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also suggested that the poor in the country must get Rs 5,000 deposited in their accounts if the nationwide lockdown is extended.

According to the latest figures by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of Coronavirus cases has risen to 9152 which included 7987 active cases. 856 have been cured/discharged and the death toll stands at 308.

(With ANI inputs)