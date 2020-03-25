The Debate
Prashant Kishor Calls 21-day Coronavirus lockdown 'a Bit Too Long'; Adds Political Attack

General News

After PM Modi announced a 21-day national lockdown, Election Strategist Prashant Kishor on Wednesday called the decision right but "a bit too long".

Written By Manjiri Chitre | Mumbai |
COVID-19

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-days national lockdown in the wake of the Coronavirus crisis, Election Strategist Prashant Kishor on Wednesday called the decision right but "a bit too long". However, according to him, it is the price one has to pay for an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country. 

India under lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight of March 25 to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. Taking to Twitter, he urged people not to panic and assured citizens that there will be no shortage of essential commodities and medicines during the 21-day lockdown period.

The Coronavirus Crisis

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India has reported over 536 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Out of all the states, Maharashtra has reported a total of 112 positive cases becoming the highest number of cases detected in the country. Meanwhile, eleven people have died so far due to the deadly virus.

Along with it, presently, there are around 422,829 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of around 18,907 people. Meanwhile, around 109,102 have reportedly been recovered. The hardest-hit region, after China, is Italy, Iran and South Korea, where the number of cases is rising by the hour.

First Published:
