COVID-19: Telangana Panchayat Raj Teachers' Union Donates Rs 16 Cr To CM's Relief Fund

In view of the Coronavirus crisis, the Panchayat Raj Teachers' Union (PRTU) members of Telangana on Tuesday are donating Rs 16 crore to the Chief Minister's relief fund. According to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao's office, PRTU's President Sri Pingili Sripal Reddy, Secretary Sri Birelli Kamalakar Rao have given a consent letter to give the donation at Pragathi Bhavan.

The office further stated that Sri Sripal Reddy and Sri Kamalakar Rao have also donated their one month salary through a Cheque to the Chief Minister. Further, Tandur MLA Sri Pilot Rohit Reddy also donated his one month's salary of Rs 2.50 lakh to the Chief Minister's relief fund through a Cheque.

In Telangana, 37 cases of the Coronavirus have been reported so far, while one person has recovered. No deaths have been detected in the state due to the virus.

India under lockdown

In his address to the nation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight of March 25 to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India has reported over 536 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Out of all the states, Maharashtra has crossed a total of 100 positive cases becoming the highest number of cases detected in the country. Meanwhile, eleven people have died so far due to the deadly virus.

The Coronavirus Crisis

Presently, there are around 421,367 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of around 18,810 people. Meanwhile, around 108,388 have reportedly been recovered. The hardest-hit region, after China, is Italy, Iran and South Korea, where the number of cases is rising by the hour.

(With ANI Inputs)