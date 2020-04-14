Shatrughan Sinha Says It Is Vulgar To Mention Donation Amounts, Calls It Demoralizing

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, celebs are trying to do their best to support the country by donating to charities and fund. Several big-name celebs have already donated huge sums to PM-CARES fund to support less fortunate people during the pandemic. However, in a recent interview, Shatrughan Sinha said that he felt like it was rather vulgar to mention your donation amount, as it demoralized those who could not contribute as much.

Shatrughan Sinha unhappy with celebs mentioning their donation amount, call it "show-off biz"

Also Read | Shatrughan Sinha slams Mukesh Khanna, asks, 'How are you an expert?'; defends Sonakshi

During a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Shatrughan Sinha spoke in length about the downside of celebrities announcing their donation amounts. He found the habit of announcing donations amounts to be vulgar and toxic. Shatrughan Sinha said that it was downright offensive and demoralizing to hear that someone had donated ₹25 Crores.

Also Read | Shatrughan Sinha reviews Kartik Aaryan's acting in 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'; actor responds

He added that by mentioning the value of their contributions, people were making it look like their concern for the pandemic was directly proportional to their monetary donations. Shatrughan Sinha then said that celebrities do not flaunt the amount they give to charity in other parts of the world. The actor also mentioned that Charitable causes were a private affair and were not a ‘mine-is-bigger-than-yours’ competition.

Also Read | When Nawazuddin Siddiqui called Shatrughan Sinha his 'inspiration' to be an actor

Finally, Shatrughan Sinha stated that the 'show biz' is collapsing and is being replaced by "show-off biz". Further, Shatrughan Sinha spoke about the all India lockdown and praised the Government. He was happy with the lockdown and felt like it was keeping everyone safe from the virus. However, he also stated that his only qualm was that the lockdown was instated too late.

Shatrughan Sinha also revealed that he was worried for the ground-level workers of the film industry. He stated that the film industry was hit hard by the pandemic. However, the actor also spoke about the bright side of the pandemic. Shatrughan Sinha mentioned that he was spending the lockdown with his family and was also watching all the films he had never seen before.

Also Read | Shatrughan Sinha spending quarantine by binge-watching classic films, web series

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.