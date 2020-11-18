COVID-19: Sisodia Says 'no Plan To Impose Lockdown' After Kejriwal writes To Centre

In acontradictory statement, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the government is not planning to impose lockdown in the national capital despite a spike in COVID-19 cases, during an interview with a news channel. He further added that the festive season has led to rise in the numbers and things will normalise once the festive season comes to an end. This comes just a day after Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said that there won't be re-imposition of lockdown while on the other hand Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated that the state government will take necessary steps and decisions to prevent the spread while adding that a proposal has been sent to the Centre seeking permission for a partial lockdown in the national capital.

Satyendra Jain on COVID surge in Delhi

On Tuesday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said that about 25-30 percent people who get tested in the national capital, do not reside there and are from outside which is why a spike in the COVID-19 cases has been noted in Delhi. Earlier, on Monday, the Health Minister had said that there will not be a re-imposition of lockdown in Delhi as the third peak is over while adding that at this point using face masks is the only way to contain the spread and that a lockdown will not do any good.

"We are not refusing anyone. Some are giving their address, while many others are giving the address of their relatives or acquaintances. About 25-30 per cent of people are from outside, getting their tests done here. The third peak of COVID-19 has crossed. However, the third wave of the spread of the coronavirus infection is not over yet," said Satyendra Jain.

Arvind Kejriwal on COVID-19 in Delhi

While addressing a live press conference on Tuesday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal informed of the steps taken by the government to contain the spread of COVID-19 as cases continue to rise in the national capital. He also informed that a proposal has been sent to the Centre seeking permission for a partial lockdown while adding that Delhi government may also shut down markets where COVID norms are not being followed.

"When Corona situation improved in Delhi a few weeks ago, the number of people attending a wedding was increased to 200, according to the Centre's guidelines. However, now it's being withdrawn & only 50 people will be allowed. The decision has been sent for Lieutenant Governor's approval. We are also sending a general proposal to the central government, that if required, Delhi government can implement shutting down those markets for few days, where norms are not being followed & they are becoming a local COVID-19 hotspot. Now that Diwali is over, we hope that the markets will not be crowded and people will strictly follow all the Coronavirus protocols," said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

"I am thankful to the central government for helping Delhi people by increasing 750 ICU beds immediately. All government and agencies have doubled their efforts to control COVID-19 but it can't be done till people take precautions. I appeal all to wear masks & follow social distancing," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)