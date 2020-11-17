Delhi CM Kejriwal Proposes Market Lockdowns In Capital As COVID Surges; Sent To Centre

With COVID-19 cases in the national capital rising rapidly, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while addressing a live press conference on Tuesday informed that the state government has taken certain decisions to control the spread of Coronavirus, and has also proposed to the Central government that partial lockdowns can be imposed. The Chief Minister also said, 'When Corona situation improved in Delhi a few weeks ago, the number of people attending a wedding was increased to 200, according to the Centre's guidelines. However, now it's being withdrawn & only 50 people will be allowed.' The decision has been sent for Lieutenant Governor's approval, he added.

Arvind Kejriwal said, 'Since cases are rising in Delhi, we are sending a general proposal to the central government, that if required, Delhi government can implement shutting down those markets for few days, where norms are not being followed & they are becoming a local COVID-19 hotspot.'

Hoping that a situation requiring another lockdown should not occur, Kejriwal said, 'Now that the festival of Diwali is over, we hope that the markets will not be crowded and people will strictly follow all the Coronavirus protocols. Urging people to take precautions, the CM said that if people will not follow proper guidelines, the state government will have to implement 'partial lockdown'. He also said, 'We cannot win the battle against the pandemic until everyone pledges to follow all norms listed by the government.'

Kejriwal said, 'I am thankful to the central government for helping Delhi people by increasing 750 ICU beds immediately. All government and agencies have doubled their efforts to control COVID-19 but it can't be done till people take precautions. I appeal all to wear masks & follow social distancing.'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting at North Block. This emergency meeting was attended by Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Taking to Twitter, the Union Home Minister informed that during the meeting, the ministers along with medical officers took a stock of the current COVID-19 situation.

During the meeting, Amit Shah said that the capacity of RT-PCR testing will be doubled. He further directed the ministers and healthcare staff members to use testing labs to their full capacity. Shah also announced ICMR's mobile testing vans will be deployed in places where there is a high risk of getting COVID-19. The authorities were also directed to increase the capacity of the hospital and various other medical infrastructures. The Union Home Minister said that over 200 ICU beds will be added to DRDO's Covid hospital in Dhaula Kuan so that seriously ill patients can be given the right treatment and medical attention.

In order to ensure that all patients have access to proper medical treatment, Shah informed that more beds will be added to Chhatarpur's 10,000-bed Covid centre. He announced that some selected MCD hospital will be converted into Covid centres to treat patients having mild symptoms. The Minister said that a dedicated team of medical staff members will be formed who will ensure that the COVID-19 medical centres and vans have the right medical facilities and infrastructure for the patients.

Thanking the police forces who have greatly supported the people of the country including Delhi in combating the pandemic, the central government has announced additional CAPF. Along with this, the government has also decided to airlift doctors and paramedical staff as Delhi is facing a shortage of health workers. The Union Minister has also instructed the medical teams to constantly monitor patients in home-isolation. In order to save more people, the central government will provide oxygen cylinders, high-flow nasal cannula and other essential health equipment to Delhi, he added.

According to the data shared by MoHFW, Delhi so far has recorded over 4,89,202 positive Coronavirus cases, out of which 4,41,361 have successfully recovered while 7,713 people have died. In the past 24 hours, 3,797 new cases, 99 deaths and 3,560 fresh recoveries have been reported. Currently, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the city is 40,128.

