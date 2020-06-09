'One Year YSRCP Rule In Andhra Pradesh Marks 90 Percent Betrayals': Chandrababu Naidu

Since the time the ruling YSRCP government completed one year in Andhra Pradesh, the Telugu Desam Party in the opposition has come down all guns at Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. In yet another attack, former Andhra CM N Chandrababu Naidu said that the YSRCP Government has committed '90 percent betrayals on the people of Andhra Pradesh after coming to power'.

The TDP chief added that the ruling party would realise the true consequences of its decisions if the leaders conduct an opinion poll of people regarding Jagan Mohan Reddy's one year rule. "Instead of fulfilling 90 percent promises, the YSRCP Government has committed 90 percent betrayals on the people of Andhra Pradesh after coming to power," Naidu said.

In a series of tweets targeting CM Reddy, Naidu said, "the Chief Minister came to power begging for one chance from the people and, keeping up with that spirit, he should have competed with previous governments to bring greater development. Instead, these rulers missed that golden opportunity but focused all their energies to destroy the state wholesale thereby spoiling the people's future for generations to come."

Accusing the state government of misusing public welfare funds, the TDP chief said that welfare programs for underprivileged people were facing cuts and cancellations. He stated that development in Andhra Pradesh has taken a reverse turn in all aspects.

‘Disturbing gang wars’

Chandrababu Naidu also stated that YSRCP leaders were indulging in gang wars that were disturbing the peace in society. The chaotic policies of the YSRCP exemplify criminal rule in Andhra Pradesh, the TDP leader said, adding that all sections of people will be left devastated in its regime.

Naidu also took a dig at the 'Tughlaq reverse' decisions of Jagan Mohan Reddy, saying that his adamant and arrogant actions have reduced Andhra Pradesh to a standing joke.

"The State has suffered heavily because of 3 Capitals Bill, PPAs cancellation, cut in BC reservations, ruling party colours to Government buildings, Council abolition bill, Election Commissioner removal and so on. The people should become conscious and save the State from the misrule and inexperience of YSRCP," said Naidu.

(With inputs from ANI)